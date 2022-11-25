Algoma District ski attraction opens early this season

Despite temperatures above freezing, alpine enthusiasts in the Algoma District were able to hit the slopes today.

Searchmont Resort celebrated its earliest opening day on record, and excitement was high said manager Barb Greensted.

"We had some already here at 7:30... we didn't open until 9:30."

Greensted credits her staff and their nearly 100 snow-making machines for the early start to the season, with less credit to Mother Nature.

“Most of the snow you see here on the hill is man-made snow,” he said.

“So our snow making crews have been working pretty hard over the last couple weeks. We have increased the snow making capacity substantially over the last few years."

One skier CTV News spoke with is a regular on the hill, and said he was thrilled to be able to enjoy his favourite winter sport this early.

“It’s amazing being out here in November. It’s the first time in all my years that I’ve skied this early and the run is a lot better than I thought it would be,” he added.

A pair of snowboarders even made the trip from Sudbury when they heard that Searchmont would be open Thursday.

"We just hit the road and drove the 4 hours," they said.

The pair were also impressed at the quality of the runs despite temperatures hitting 7ºC.

“They're great. You’re able to grip, complete turns, and have some fun. No ice. No ice at all. Not sticky not wet. Well, well groomed.”

Greensted said they're hoping the early start means that Americans will also take advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday to head north of the border to take to the slopes.

Something she said is necessary after some hard years caused by the pandemic.

The heavy use of man-made snow could prove another benefit, as it won't melt as quickly when the temperature goes above freezing.

"It creates a great base for us. So we’re also hoping to have the longest season ever.”