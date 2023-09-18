Algoma Fall Festival adds culinary arts to this year's lineup

The Algoma Fall Festival is making its way back to Sault Ste. Marie next month.

Hosted by the Algoma Arts Festival Association, the multi-disciplinary event features various artistic mediums including visual art and music.

New this year will be the addition of the culinary arts, with celebrity chef Christine Cushing.

The chair of the Algoma Fall Festival, Donna Hilsinger, said the event is celebrating more than 50 years in the Sault.

"Year 51 for us this year, which is extraordinary," Hilsinger said.

"And we have a number of performances and special cooking event over a couple of days, bringing great entertainment on fire, excellence in the music world and the performance world to Sault Ste. Marie once again."

Cushing will be doing a pair of cooking demonstrations over two days with one she describes as a "kitchen improv" session with audience participation.

"They're going to help me select my protein, they're going to help me select my side, they're going to help me select what spices I'm going to use, we're going to have a few different options," Cushing said.

"And the idea here is really to show people how you can impromptu make things using, perhaps, spice blends that they're not familiar with."

The chef said she's never attempted this before and is looking forward to debuting her kitchen improv act in the Sault.

"Bring your appetite, a great sense of wonder in what's going to happen and questions," Cushing said.

"This is an opportunity to ask someone like me who's been cooking for the better part of … many, many years."

Other performers include Timmins' own Preston Pablo, Peter Katz, Rankin & Wright and Cassie & Maggie.

Performances will happen at the Water Tower Inn or The Loft at the Algoma Conservatory.

The first performance is Oct. 12 and the last is Oct. 28.