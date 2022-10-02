Algoma Fish and Game Club aims to get youth interested in the outdoors

Hundreds of local kids gathered in Kinsmen Park, as they look to gain skills to become the next great fishers and hunters.

The third annual Fall Kids Fishing Day hosted by the Algoma Fish and Game Club aims to boost interest from some of the area's youngest, said Shane Turcotte, the club's president.

"We have a great resource here in northern Ontario, and there's a lot of things that kids are not doing that maybe if we showed them how to do or how to use some of the resources that we have here… I think it's great. It's great for families and great to get the kids out."

The club set up pools and tubs full of trout for the youth to catch and volunteers gave tips on how to cast properly.There were also several non-fishing activities, including archery instructions, navigation lessons and building lures.

Turcotte said it feels good seeing so many children try these sports for the first time.

"We've got some kids that have never fished or seen a fish before. This is all new to them, it really is pretty exciting introducing them to something new," Turcotte added.

The entire event was free, with the equipment provided by the club.They are also looking to show that these activities don't necessarily need to be a great cost for families.

Turcotte said they are letting parents know of stores that have equipment for lower prices, as they don't want it to be a barrier.

"It doesn't have to be expensive. There is lots of opportunity to get into this that are inexpensive."

This is the first time the event has been held since 2019, and Turcotte believes attendance far exceeded anything they've seen in the previous 2 events.

More information on the club's work and events can be found on their Facebook page.