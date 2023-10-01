Algoma Fish and Game Club’s ‘Fall Kids Fishing Day’ returns to Kinsman Park

A little rain wasn't enough to keep the kids away from the 4th annual ‘Fall Kids Fishing Day’ at Kinsman Park in Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

The free event is put on by the Algoma Fish and Game Club and it's designed to get children excited about the outdoors.

"In this day and age of technology and cellphones and iPads and things like that, we have to do some things like this to get them out, get them outside and participating in something," said Ashley Fernandez, the event chair.

"If they do gain a passion, then hopefully later on in life, they'll start investing into the sport and have that passion for the outdoors and conservation and keeping our outdoors safe."

Aside from learning the ins and outs of fishing, children were also offered lessons in archery and compass reading.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry staff were also on hand to teach kids about conservation in the area.

For more information on the Algoma Fish and Game Club and future events, follow their social media page.