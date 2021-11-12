Algoma health unit calls for 'immediate action' to slow surging COVID-19 case counts

Algoma Public Health is alerting all Algoma communities and residents of an increased risk of COVID-19 due to local community transmission.

There are currently 90 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, after 25 new cases were reported Thursday. That's second only to Sudbury's 270 cases, where Public Health Sudbury & Districts has re-imposed several COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

"This rapid surge of COVID-19 spread is the highest Algoma has ever seen, and is still rising," Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"With the holiday season just over six weeks away, now is the time to cut back on unnecessary risks and exposures, to stop uncontrolled transmission, and avoid the need for additional restrictions."

Public Health said that COVID-19 activity in Algoma is rising and is currently the highest that it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. In the seven-day period from Nov. 5-11, rates of new COVID-19 cases in Algoma were at 64.5 cases per 100,000 population and rising, with a most recent percent positivity of two per cent.

By comparison, in early October, the seven-day incidence was less than five cases per 100,000 population and percent positivity was less than 0.5 per cent.

"All communities across the Algoma district are at risk because people continue to routinely travel between communities," the health unit said.

"In the past 14 days, COVID-19 has been confirmed in residents of North Algoma, Sault Ste. Marie and area, and Central and East Algoma. Recent rates of new cases have been highest in Sault Ste. Marie and area."

More than 65 per cent of recent cases have been people ages 20-59. Since the beginning of Algoma's fourth wave of the pandemic in mid-July, 34 per cent of COVID-19 cases were in people who were fully immunized.

The health unit said it is closely monitoring COVID-19 activity in all Algoma communities to determine whether additional local measures are needed to curb COVID-19 transmission in the coming days and weeks.

It is directing residents and workplaces to immediately take several specific actions, including:

- Anyone who is sick, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and isolate away from others -- regardless of whether you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

- Take the COVID-19 self-assessment every day before work and complete the school screening tool before school or child care.

- Get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, and isolate at home until results are available. Household members who are not fully immunized must also stay home until the symptomatic person's test results are available.

- Cut back on unnecessary activities where you have unmasked, face-to-face close contact with people you don't live with. Do this even if you are fully immunized, and especially if you have vulnerable health conditions or are not fully immunized.

- Spending time indoors with other people without masks is a higher risk activity, especially if not everyone is fully immunized.

- Health professionals and other workers who provide services within two metres of an unmasked client (e.g. food servers, workers in personal service settings like hair and nail salons) should wear PPE that protects your eyes, nose and mouth.

- Pause or postpone non-essential gatherings until community transmission is lower.

- If you haven't already, get the vaccine.

A full list of recommendations can be found here.