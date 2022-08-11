Algoma health unit issues swimming advisory for lake in Huron Shores

Algoma Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Little Basswood located in Huron Shores.

In a news release Thursday, the health unit said water samples taken Aug. 6 contained high levels of bacteria.

"It is unsafe to swim at beaches with increased levels of bacteria," public health said.

"When sample results return to safe levels, the advisory will be removed."

Heavy rain is often behind elevated bacteria levels, the release said, and levels can remain high for up to 48 hours following the rain. An increase in the number of birds can also have an impact.

"Swimming advisories do not close the beach or stop people from swimming," the health unit said.

"They let swimmers know about the water conditions the day the sample was taken. Swimming in water with high levels of bacteria can cause skin, eye, nose and throat infections, as well as stomach illness if water is swallowed."

Algoma Public Health encourages the public to visit its website to view a map of the beaches sampled and current warnings or postings.

To reduce your risk, avoid swallowing beach water, towel off after a swim and shower once at home.