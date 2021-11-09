Algoma health unit reports another COVID-related death, 10 new cases

Algoma Public Health announced Tuesday that another person has died from complications from COVID-19, the area's ninth fatality since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit also announced another 10 cases – all in Sault Ste. Marie -- and two outbreaks: at Tenaris Algoma (facility wide) and Steel City MMA.

In a news release, Public Health said the death is a reminder to take the pandemic seriously.

"This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus," the release said.

"Algoma Public Health commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, including getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19."