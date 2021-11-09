Algoma health unit reports another COVID-related death, 10 new cases
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Algoma Public Health announced Tuesday that another person has died from complications from COVID-19, the area's ninth fatality since the start of the pandemic.
The health unit also announced another 10 cases – all in Sault Ste. Marie -- and two outbreaks: at Tenaris Algoma (facility wide) and Steel City MMA.
In a news release, Public Health said the death is a reminder to take the pandemic seriously.
"This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus," the release said.
"Algoma Public Health commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, including getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19."
-
B.C. family doctor shortage impacting 911 service and ambulance waitsThe ongoing family doctor shortage in British Columbia is putting pressure on emergency departments battling multiple public health emergencies.
-
Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over OilersVladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
-
SAIT hosts national men's soccer championships for first time since 1989For the second time in their history, the SAIT Trojans are hosting the men's national soccer championship.
-
-
Forever grateful: Dutch Canadian tries to put faces to names of soldiers who fell liberating the NetherlandsA retired Dutch diplomat in Prince Edward Island continues a tireless campaign to gather information and photographs of Canadian soldiers who died liberating his homeland, starting in the spring of 1944.
-
After two-year wait, Sudbury Performance Group is back on stageAfter two years of not being on stage, the Sudbury Performance Group is back this weekend with a special offering.
-
'Saw all the zeroes': Saskatoon $2M lotto winner 'looking forward to taking it easy'Like many in the city, Brian Taylor was excited to check his ticket after it was announced a $2 million dollar Western 649 ticket had been sold in Saskatoon.
-
BC Liberal leadership candidate not backing down on 'token diversity' commentA BC Liberal leadership candidate who commented on so-called "token diversity" in the NDP isn't backing down, despite being criticized for minimizing the impact of people of colour in politics.
-
'We are kind of a hot zone': Amherst residents worry after spike in COVID-19 cases after faith-based eventCOVID-19 testing has popped up at the Amherst Fire Department, bringing out residents concerned about case counts after a recent spike that followed a faith-based event in October and has led to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.