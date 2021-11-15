Algoma joins Sudbury in return to some COVID-19 restrictions

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Algoma health officials are reinstating some restrictions, including capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events.

As of Sunday night, the Algoma District has 155 active COVID-19 cases with 14 COVID-related hospitalizations. New cases have been added every day throughout the last seven days, with 139 total new infections recorded in the last week. The region also recorded its ninth COVID-19-related death.

Three changes are being re-implemented to curb the spread of the disease and protect the healthcare capacity.

Orders to isolate

A Section 22 Class order has been issued by the Algoma medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Loo, requiring anyone who has a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection or has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case must follow isolation requirements and all other public health direction or face a fine.

"The vast majority of people impacted with COVID-19 do the right thing and follow isolation requirements carefully; public health enforcement is a tool of last resort," the health unit said in a news release Monday afternoon. "Not complying with this legal order is an offence and a person may be liable for a set fine of $750 or otherwise of up to $5,000 per day or part of each day that the offence continues, on conviction."

Return to capacity limits

Sault Ste. Marie businesses and organizations to restrict capacity to 50 per cent indoors and 75 per cent outdoors starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. The purpose is to allow for physical distancing of at least two metres between members of different households and is in addition to the proof of vaccination requirements.

Masking is being required at businesses and events regardless of being indoors or outside, with some exceptions.

Proof of vaccination to participate in sports

Everyone aged 12 and older is required to now show proof of identification and vaccination status or valid medical exemption to participate or watch organized sports as of Nov. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

This expands the list that included coaches, officials, volunteers, and spectators.

"Children turning 12 have a grace period of 12 weeks from their 12th birthday during which they do not have to provide proof of vaccination, to allow a reasonable opportunity for immunization to take place," Algoma Public Health said.

This new requirement does not apply to school sports that are being played in a school facility or setting.

"Stay home if you have any symptoms, cut down on gatherings and encounters where you have unmasked, face-to-face close contact with people you don’t live with, and please get fully immunized and help others to do so. If you want to be fully immunized and protected by the holidays, now is the time to get your first dose," Loo said.

Sault Area Hospital has seen an increase in admissions and community transmission of the disease over the last several weeks.

"Increased COVID-19 cases in Algoma have a direct impact on our operations and how we care for patients," Ila Watson, the hospital's president and CEO, said. "We anticipate that admissions will continue to increase. This increase in demand for care will impact Sault Area Hospital's ability to maintain the current level of activities and may lead to the cancellation of elective surgeries and procedures."

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano is asking residents to help stop the spread by being vigilant about wearing a properly fitted mask and observing physical distancing around others outside of your household.

"I am confident that if we all work together, follow the additional public health instructions and continue to keep the health and wellbeing of our families, friends, and community top of mind, we can stop the spread of COVID-19," Provenzano said. "Screen yourself and your children for symptoms every day and if there are even mild symptoms, stay home."

The recent surge is affecting people of all ages, with the majority of infections among those ages 20 to 59, accounting for 72 per cent of the cases in the last seven days. Since early July, 64 per cent of Algoma's COVID-19 cases involved people who were not fully vaccinated.

"Fully immunized people can still get sick from COVID-19 and spread the infection to others. Since the beginning of Algoma's fourth wave of the pandemic in early July, 36 per cent of COVID-19 cases were in people who were fully immunized," the health unit said.