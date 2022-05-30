Algoma man charged with distributing child exploitation material

A northern Ontario man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material after Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was tipped off by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The 24-year-old from Aweres Township -- about 14 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie -- was charged last week with distribution and possession of child pornography, Sault police said in a news release.

An investigation began in February and resulted in officers raiding the accused man's home on April 5, seizing numerous devices.

"Further computer forensic examination revealed child pornography downloaded and uploaded from accounts associated with the accused. This information was also found to be consistent with two other investigations that had been referred to by the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre from 2021 and 2022," Sault police said.

The allegations have not been proven in court.