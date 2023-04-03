Algoma-Manitoulin MPP to sit as an independent following suspension from NDP caucus
Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha said in a statement Monday he plans to sit as an independent.
Mantha was removed from the NDP caucus over the weekend by Leader Marit Stiles amid an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.
He said he will cooperate fully with the process.
“As a lifelong believer in safe workplaces, I have been and remain fully committed to participating in the independent process now underway,” Mantha said.
“I will continue to serve the people of Algoma-Manitoulin. I will not be commenting further on this matter.”
According to a Canadian Press report, Stiles reviewed the matter when she became leader in February and asked Mantha to take a leave.
Mantha has served as an NDP MPP since first being elected in 2011 to represent the northern Ontario riding of Algoma-Manitoulin.
He most recently served as the party's mining and natural resources critic until March 29, when his critic portfolio was reduced to mining alone, a position he no longer holds with his departure from the caucus.
