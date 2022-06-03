Algoma-Manitoulin riding stays orange

Michael Mantha will serve a fourth term at Queen's Park representing the Algoma-Manitoulin riding.

He told CTV News in a video interview he's excited to get back to work after putting the issues aside to focus on the campaign.

"Everything that I heard at the door was part of our platform, which was really exciting for me because it spoke to the issues that people were talking about and I had those answers and it was nice being at the door saying 'well that's in our platform,'" Mantha said.

"It was nice to know we were on the right track and we had the priorities of Ontarians going forward."

He said, right now, health care is his biggest concern.

Mantha won with 46 per cent of the vote, 2,562 votes ahead of his nearest competitor, Cheryl Fort of the PC Party of Ontario.

Results as of 12:14 a.m. Friday include 107 of the 109 polls with a voter turnout of 41.66 per cent.

The standings currently are:

NDP Michael Mantha with 11,113 votes

PC Cheryl Fort with 8,551

Liberal Tim Vine with 2,106

New Blue Party Ron Koski with 1,289

Green Party Maria Legault with 753

Ontario Party Frederick Weening with 355

Compared to the last election in 2018, the Ontario NDP party's lead was about the same but dropped 12.6 per cent of the total vote, which was picked up by the PCs.