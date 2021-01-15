Warning: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

A Huron Shores resident was arrested and faces several charges after an incident involving pointing a replica gun at common-law partner.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers with the East Algoma detachment were called to a domestic disturbance at home in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Police said the victim was visiting two friends when their common-law spouse forced their way inside the home and waved a handgun at the three people inside before pointing it at their partner.

"A scuffle took place with the common-law spouse being forced out of the house," police said in a news release Friday morning.

Officers located the accused and during the arrest, the gun was found to be a replica air pistol.

As a result, a 48-year-old from Huron Shores, whose gender has not been disclosed by police, has been charged with forcible entry, pointing a firearm and spousal assault with a weapon.

The accused appeared in bail court in Sault Ste. Marie via video Thursday. It is not yet known if they remain in custody or were released.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, you are not alone. There is support available here.