Warning: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

A Huron Shores woman was arrested and faces several charges after an incident where she allegedly busted into a home and pointed a replica gun at her common-law partner.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers with the East Algoma detachment were called to a domestic disturbance at home in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Police said a man was visiting two friends when his common-law spouse forced her way inside the home and waved a handgun at the three people inside before pointing it at her partner.

"A scuffle took place with the common-law spouse being forced out of the house," police said in a news release Friday morning.

Officers located the accused and during the arrest, the gun was found to be a replica air pistol.

As a result, a 48-year-old woman from Huron Shores, whose gender was confirmed by OPP Const. Bev Gauthier, has been charged with forcible entry, pointing a firearm and spousal assault with a weapon.

The accused appeared in bail court via video Thursday and remains in custody in Sault Ste. Marie.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, you are not alone. There is support available here.