Algoma OPP say impaired driver found with 245 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine

Ontario Provincial Police got a whole lot more than they expected Dec. 3 when they pulled over a driver just leaving the Town of Webbwood.

Police had received a complaint around 10 p.m. that the driver had been swerving all over Highway 17.

Officers located the vehicle around 11 p.m. heading west near the junction of Highway 17 and Highway 538 within the Town of Algoma Mills.

When pulled over, police said the driver showed signs of being impaired and was arrested.

“Police searched the driver and located a small amount of suspected crack cocaine on his person,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The vehicle was searched, and police located over 45 grams of suspected crack cocaine, over 200 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated value is $4,700) and drug paraphernalia.”

The 51-year-old suspect from Iron Bridge is charged with trafficking and impaired driving.

The accused has a Jan. 5 court date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.