Algoma OPP says impaired driver was all over the road, almost caused multiple crashes
A suspect from southern Ontario has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident this week.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were alerted at 1:20 p.m. July 11 about a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.
Police were told the driver “was unable to maintain a consistent speed or travel lane,” police said in a news release Thursday.
“The complainant reported that the driver had almost caused multiple collisions.”
OPP stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect, who is from Dundas, Ont. They are charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and driving while suspended.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Aug. 10.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
The vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The OPP has laid 39 impaired driving charges in the Manitoulin Detachment area since Jan. 1.
-
Barrie tornado victims still picking up the pieces on 2nd anniversary of powerful stormTwo years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen homes still unfinished.
-
Regina man attempted to extort elected official, police sayA 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding regionEnvironment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphanThe story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gearThe Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
-
First EV charging stations installed at Windsor police headquartersTaking a step toward electrification, the Windsor police service unveiled their first Electric Vehicle chargers at their headquarters on Friday.
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near MoosominRCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
Kingston, Ont. man accused of luring teen girlPolice in Kingston, Ont. say a 29-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sexual-related purposes though a social media app.
-
One man arrested after gunshots fired at New Brunswick RCMP officerThe RCMP say one person has been arrested after shots were fired at an officer early this morning in western New Brunswick.