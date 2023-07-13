Algoma OPP says impaired driver was all over the road, almost caused multiple crashes

A suspect from southern Ontario has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident this week.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were alerted at 1:20 p.m. July 11 about a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Police were told the driver “was unable to maintain a consistent speed or travel lane,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The complainant reported that the driver had almost caused multiple collisions.”

OPP stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect, who is from Dundas, Ont. They are charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and driving while suspended.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Aug. 10.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP has laid 39 impaired driving charges in the Manitoulin Detachment area since Jan. 1.