Algoma Public Health, city share tips on safely discarding used needles this spring

Used coffee cups and other trash may not be the only thing you should watch out for as the snow melts this spring.

Algoma Public Health and the City of Sault Ste. Marie are sharing tips on how to collect improperly disposed of needles safely that you find on your lawn or city streets.

"We have seen an increase in the last few years of sharps (needles) being found by citizens," said Jon Bouma, manager of infectious diseases at Algoma Public Health. "So we wanted to give people a safe message on how to do it safely if you see one in your backyard or on your street."

Bouma said anything from tongs, pliers or tweezers can be used to safely collect needles from your lawn. They can then be taken to the Sault's hazardous waste facility at the landfill.

There's also the option of disposing them in one of five needle drop boxes across the city's downtown core.

Those are located at the bus terminal, John Howard Society, at the former neighbourhood resource centre on Albert Street and Gore, the Sault Soup Kitchen and outside Algoma Public Health's building near Sault College.

"We're mostly in the city centre right now and by our bins, by Sault College, but we are looking at having some bins, perhaps east and west," said Bouma. "We also would like to put bins at our offices throughout the district, not just in Sault Ste. Marie."

While the number of used needles found by citizens is increasing, Bouma said a large portion of users are putting them in the bins.

"Certainly we do respond twice a week to each," said Susan Hamilton Beach, director of public works at the city. "I believe there are four boxes in addition to the Algoma Public Health site and they see regular use."

Hamilton Beach said residents can also call public works to safely dispose of needles found on public property.

"We try to monitor where we are in fact finding needles throughout the course of the year, so we're logging these, then we are trying to find what I guess we'd call a hotspot," she said.

With numbers increasing, Hamilton Beach said the city also believes adding more bins is a good idea.

Asked how much it would cost the city to install and operate, she said it would be "minimal."