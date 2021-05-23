Algoma Public Health confirmed district's 5th COVID-19 death

Public health officials have confirmed the fifth COVID-related fatality in the Algoma District on Sunday, the 66th in northeastern Ontario since the pandemic began.

"It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s fifth death related to COVID-19," Algoma Public Health (APH) said in a news release. "Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared."

No details where the resident was from, their age or how they were exposed to the disease have been provided.

"This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus," the health agency said. "APH commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities as well as those who are now working tirelessly to immunize our community members. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, by staying home as much as possible, and avoiding close contact with others."

There are currently 36 active COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District. Since the pandemic began, the district has confirmed a total of 386 infections among residents with 350 of those being resolved, including five deaths. The first COVID-related death in the Algoma District happened on Jan. 18 and the most recent one happened on March 1.

Algoma Public Health has administered 52,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. More than 42,000 people have had at least one dose – which represents 43.5 per cent of eligible Algoma residents ages 16 and older and 36.7 per cent of all residents-- and 5,168 have received both doses.

Find out who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Algoma District here.