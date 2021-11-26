Algoma Public Health is taking action to curb the spread of the Covid19 virus

Algoma’s Medical Officer of Health is issuing the following class order effective for Sault Ste. Marie Nov. 29, at 12:01 a.m. until Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., and may be amended, rescinded, or extended as the situation evolves.

The new restrictions limit the number of attendees at social gatherings and organized public events to a maximum number of 10 people indoors, and 25 people outdoors.

They also require Sault Ste. Marie businesses and organizations to put in strengthened masking and physical distancing requirements, and prohibit certain high risk close contact activities.

“Work remotely if you can, stay home if you have any symptoms, limit gatherings and encounters where you have unmasked, face-to-face close contact with people you don’t live with, and please get fully immunized and help others to do so, ”said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Algoma Medical Officer of Health.

The health unit is also suspending close contact extracurricular activities in schools for 28 days.

“In local areas where there has been an increase in COVID-19 activity, such as Sault Ste. Marie, there is a vital need to put key protective measures in place and reduce the highest risk activities,” Loo said.

“At the same time, we must work together to minimize impacts on student learning and student engagement in activities that support their physical, mental and social health and well-being.”

Friday, Algoma Public Health reached a milestone of more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 reported since the onset of the pandemic.