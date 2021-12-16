Algoma Public Health preparing for Omicron variant

Algoma Public Health (APH) is ramping up COVID-19 measures to meet the emerging threat of the Omicron variant.

Given how quickly and easily the Omicron variant spreads and the fact the holidays are fast approaching, APH said it's important that people get vaccinated and reduce social contacts.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Loo said while there are no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Algoma, there is reason to suspect the strain has made its way into the region.

"There are certain situations where based on an early lab screen, or due to factors like international travel, or links to an omicron outbreak, we suspect that those exposures and cases could be omicron," Loo said.

"So it's certainly very imminent in our district."

She said hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 are stable in Algoma. However, she adds that's no reason to be complacent.

"Our hospitals are not giant institutions like the ones down south," Loo said.

"It doesn't take a lot for our beds to fill up. At this time of year, we're also dealing with other respiratory viruses, not to mention people who have injuries, heart attacks and so forth."

John Santana, a Sault Ste. Marie resident who said his bout with COVID-19 over the summer took away from his athletics for several months, is very much aware of how easily the virus spreads.

"This virus...it just keeps on going," Santana said.

"It doesn't care about your political or your religious (positions) or how you feel about anything else other than you're just a good host to get into."

Meantime, Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said the city is assisting APH with the recently expanded booster shot eligibility.

"We've offered Algoma Public Health the use of the Memorial Gardens so we can have mass clinics," Provenzano said.

"I hope to see a lot of people in those clinics and I hope to see a lot of people getting their vaccinations - first, second and third dose."

Algoma Public Health is adding more than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Memorial Gardens. Those eligible for a third dose can book an appointment starting Dec 17.