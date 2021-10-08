Algoma Public Health releases safe guide for Thanksgiving

Algoma Public Health said masking in fully vaccinated groups won't be necessary, as advised by provincial health officials, but is still urging caution over the holidays.

Algoma Public Health is releasing its safety tips for the Thanksgiving long weekend following an announcement from Ontario's Ministry of Health on Thursday, which said masking for fully vaccinated groups wouldn't be necessary.

The northern Ontario agency said its advice is similar but is still urging caution.

"It's important to remember there are still legal limits. You should not exceed 25 indoors or 100 outdoors," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, the Algoma District's medical officer of health. "The smaller the gathering, the lower the chance that someone might be ill."

Algoma Public Health is also advising those getting together in a mixed group of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, should mask or go outside.

But, for those who are vaccinated, Loo said the easing of some restrictions can be attributed to their efforts.

"A year has made a tremendous amount of difference, largely in part thanks to vaccinations," she said. "Over 80 per cent of all eligible Algoma residents are fully vaccinated."

Algoma Public Health said anyone who feels unwell or has symptoms, should never attend a gathering.

It also advises making a guest list in case it is needed by public health for contract tracing in the future.