Algoma Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, two possible exposures

As Ontario tries to contain a province-wide surge in COVID-19, Sault Ste. Marie reported 25 new cases Thursday.

Algoma Public Health said 24 of the cases are in the Sault, and one is from Central and East Algoma.

The health unit is also advising the public of two recent exposures to the disease.

"Public health is advising anyone who was at the Rockstar Bar, located at 864 Queen St. E, in Sault Ste. Marie on Nov. 6 from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19," the health unit said in a news release.

The second is Porter Airlines flight PD 685 at 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 31 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie.

"Passengers who sat in rows 2-8 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information," the release said.

Anyone present on the date and times listed in the potential exposures is asked to follow public health guidance:

- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

- Seek testing if symptoms occur.

There are currently 90 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, the second-highest in northern Ontario behind Greater Sudbury, which had 270 cases as of Wednesday.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts didn't report new cases Thursday because it was closed for Remembrance Day. But early in the week, the health unit rolled back reopening plans and re-imposed some capacity and other restrictions to try and stem the high number of new cases.

Also this week, the provincial government pressed pause on its reopening plans as case counts spiked.