Algoma Public Health reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The pandemic continues to grip the Sault Ste. Marie area, with Algoma Public Health reporting another 39 COVID-19 cases Wednesday evening.

Of the new cases, 37 are from Sault Ste. Marie and area, one from Elliot Lake and area and one from Central and East Algoma.

In all, 27 of the cases are a result of close contacts of confirmed cases, eight have an unknown source of infection, one is from international travel. Three are still being investigated.

There are currently 361 active cases in the health unit's coverage area.

Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of the following potential low-risk exposures to COVID-19.

Sault Ste. Marie is currently under enhanced capacity and other restrictions as officials try to slow the spread of cases. The city joins Greater Sudbury and Timiskaming as areas struggling with a surge of cases in northern Ontario.