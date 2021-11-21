Algoma Public Health reports 41 new COVID Cases, 2 potential public exposures

In a public service announcement made late Saturday night, Algoma Public Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and potential public exposures at a community pool and an Air Canada flight from Toronto.

The case count across the Sault Ste. Marie and Area district continues to surge with 39 new cases while two positive tests were returned from residents in Central and East Algoma.

The news comes despite 77.4 per cent of the area’s total population being fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received two doses, while 80.4 per cent have received at least one dose.



"Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in Algoma, we have requested assistance from provincial case and contact managers and from other health units," public officials said in the announcement.



"If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health."



Public health officials are also advising of two potential public COVID-19 exposures.



The first, a high-risk exposure on Ait Canada flight 8201, which departed Toronto Pearson International airport on Nov.14 at 4:15p.m. and arrived at the Sault Ste. Marie airport at 5:30 p.m.

"Passengers who sat in rows 10-14 and flight crew who served these rows should follow the below actions," read the media release.

Algoma Public Health is asking any individual present on the date and times listed in the potential high-risk exposure to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, regardless of their vaccination status.



Those who are vaccinated are asked to self-monitor for signs and symptoms while those who are not vaccinated are asked to self-isolate immediately until November 21, 2021.

The second potential public exposure at the John Rhodes Community Centre Pool has been deemed 'low-risk' by health officials.



Anyone who attended the community centre on November 17, 2021 between 4:30p.m. and 5:30 p.m. is asked to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-10 for 10 days from potential exposure. If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

Of the 41 new cases recorded by Algoma Public Health, 5 are under investigation, 24 are as a result of close contact with a known case, 1 as a result of international travel, and it is unknown how the individuals in the 11 remaining cases contracted the virus.