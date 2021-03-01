Algoma Public Health reported Monday someone has died from COVID-19, the fourth fatality in the health unit's area since the start of the pandemic.

"It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s fourth death related to COVID-19," the health unit said in a news release.

“This loss of life affects all of us deeply,” Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health, said in the release. “On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

The death highlights the seriousness of this virus, the release said.

"APH commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities as well as those who are now working tirelessly to immunize our highest risk community members," the release said.

"We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, by staying home as much as possible, and avoiding close contact with others."