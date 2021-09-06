Algoma Public Health reports seventh death related to COVID-19

Another person has died as a result of COVID-19, Algoma Public Health announced Monday.

It marks the seventh death connected to the disease since the start of the pandemic in March 2019.

“Algoma Public Health offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time,” Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus,"

the release said.

"APH commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, including getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19."