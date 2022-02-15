Algoma Public Health says sexually transmitted infections are increasing

Sexually transmitted infections are rising across the country, but especially here in northern Ontario, local experts say.

This is Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week and Algoma Public Health is using the opportunity to shine a light on the rising infection numbers.

Dr. Imran Adrian Khan, the health unit's public health and preventive medicine resident, said Tuesday that in Algoma, gonorrhea infections are up seven times higher in 2021 than in 2020. The region also has a 33 per cent higher rate for chlamydia infections than the provincial average. And gonorrhea rates were 47 per cent higher in 2021 compared to 2020 in Algoma compared to the Ontario provincial average.

Khan said age groups most affected are people between 15 and 34 years of age.

“That doesn’t mean if you’re outside of this age group that you’re not still at risk," he said. "There are certain factors that we should consider for our individual risk."

For example, someone who has a new sexual partner and doesn't practise safe sex is at higher risk.

"Or if we have multiple partners, or if we’re not sure of our partners' sexual history, these are risk factors outside of any age group that can increase the likelihood of us contracting a sexually transmitted infection such as gonorrhea or chlamydia,” said Khan.

With most public health resources directed to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, Khan said the level of programming in schools has dropped significantly, which could be a contributing factor to the rising numbers.

“We’re not able to do the things that we normally do, for example, getting into schools," he said.

"But things are shifting and we’re optimistic as we’re doing better with the pandemic. (I'm) cautiously optimistic, I would say, and we are hopeful we will get back to our normal programming as soon as we can."

While not able to connect with schools, Khan said information resources are available at the health unit's website.