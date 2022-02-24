Algoma Public Health selects public health champions

Algoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.

The award is designed to recognize organizations and individuals who have gone above and beyond to help people overcome the challenges of COVID-19 and keep the public safe.

PUC Services is the winner in the organization category. The public utility company is being recognized for providing lunch for volunteers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics, providing transportation to the clinics for those who need it, and even volunteering to deliver groceries to those who were self-isolating.

City councillor Lisa Vezeau-Allen is among two people to be recognized in the individual category. Vezeau-Allen receives her award for her work through Grocer 4 Good, which aims to break down barriers to employment and provide affordable groceries to those on a fixed income.

Beau Neveau is APH's Youth Public Health Champion award winner. He's being recognized for helping the Batchewana First Nation Health Centre with its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.