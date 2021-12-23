Algoma Public Health to focus on high-risk groups as Omicron variant spreads

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Algoma Public Health is changing its focus to protecting the community's most vulnerable residents.

"These modifications are consistent with provincial changes being made to respond to the Omicron variant and surging cases in Ontario," the health unit said in a news release Thursday.

"We are ready to use a new strategy to tackle this new variant, and to continue protecting our most vulnerable, keeping our community safe, and preserving our health system capacity."

Omicron spreads faster than any other variant, the health unit said, and is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the province.

"APH has investigated 486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 1-20, 2021, and expects that number will continue to rise," officials said.

"Going forward, APH will be focused on protecting those most vulnerable, by focusing local case and contact management efforts on our highest risk settings only, including our hospitals and health care settings, long-term care and retirement homes, congregate living settings, schools, daycares, and First Nation communities."

Beginning immediately, individual cases not connected to a highest-risk setting will be contacted by the provincial workforce supporting case management in Ontario, who will provide guidance on testing, self-isolation, and how to inform their own close contacts and household members.

"APH will no longer be providing direct guidance to all close contacts or updates to workplaces where there is an active case," the release said.

"Instead, (we) will be providing detailed guidance to support cases, contacts, and workplaces in taking actions to help navigate this next phase of our COVID-19 response."

Algoma Public Health said the goal of the new approach is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 "by managing individuals with the highest risk of transmission and preventing outbreaks and transmission to vulnerable persons in high-risk settings."

"We also want to ensure that our local resources are prioritized to ensure our most vulnerable are protected, severe illness and death related to COVID-19 remain limited in Algoma, and that we preserve our health care capacity to support our community’s ongoing health needs."

Information for those who test positive for COVID-19, high-risk close contacts, and workplaces is now available on the APH webpage.

Due to the surge in cases anticipated over the next few weeks, delays in contact from APH or the provincial workforce are expected.

"If you are symptomatic or waiting for test results, or have received positive test results, do not wait for a call from APH or the provincial workforce to take action," the health unit said.

"Please use the guidance provided to test, self-isolate, and notify any close contacts as directed."

"Together, by all doing our part, we will #stopthesurge and protect our community against COVID-19 and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of concern."