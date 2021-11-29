Algoma Public Health to reassess COVID restrictions in two weeks

Despite surging COVID-19 cases in Algoma, it will take at least two weeks to reassess if current restrictions in the region are sufficient to slow the spread of the disease.

That's according to Algoma Public Health's medical officer of health, who spoke to media Monday to discuss the newest restrictions for the region, as COVID-19 cases continue climbing.

Dr. Jennifer Loo told reporters the current average number of local COVID-19 is 170 cases per 100,000 people, which was higher than the 130 cases per 100,000 provincial average when Ontario went into a state of emergency.

"With regards to the new restrictions, it does take at least one to two weeks from the implementation of measures, for us to see their benefit down the road," said Loo.

The mandatory measures that came into effect Monday restrict the number of attendees at social gatherings and organized public events to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

They also strengthen masking and physical distancing measures for businesses and suspends close contact extracurricular activities in schools for 28 days.

"The present amount of cases that we're seeing is largely driven by community transmission and a lot of unprotected, close contact activities," said Loo.

While regions like Sudbury have seen their cases plateau, Loo said Algoma's are continuing to climb.