Algoma Public Health warns of new wave of COVID-19 cases

Officials at Algoma Public Health said Tuesday that there is an alarming trend in COVID-19 cases across Algoma over the past two weeks.

Across the Algoma district, health unit officials said the weekly incidence of new high-risk cases has increased by 70 per cent.

"Early signals indicate that we are entering a new wave in the region," the health unit said in a news release.

"Residents are reminded to continue to take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19."

There has also been an increase in hospitalizations and outbreaks in high-risk settings.

“To put ourselves in the best position to reduce this trend and keep this wave as small as possible, it is recommended that we remain committed to practising the COVID-19 precautions that have helped keep us safe throughout the pandemic,” Dr. John Tuinema, acting medical officer of health, said in the release.

“We are currently seeing the BA.5 variant become the dominant sub-variant in Algoma. This variant is more transmissible and has potential to infect even those who were previously infected by an earlier strain of Omicron. We must continue to take precautions every day to protect those at home and in the community.”

While vaccinations provide a degree of short-term immunity, immunity, it decreases over time and a person’s risk of severe illness may increase with each re-infection.

To minimize the risk, Algoma Public Health suggests ensuring your vaccines are up to date, wearing masks indoors or in crowded outdoor spaces, handwashing, rapid testing and screening for symptoms.