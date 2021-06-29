Algoma Public School Board reaffirms commitment to reconciliation

Following the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites across Canada, the Algoma District School Board is reaffirming its commitment to reconciliation.

Specifically, the board said it will continue to work with its Indigenous partners to strengthen supports for Indigenous cultural activities and language in schools.

In its plans for reopening in September, the public board said it will work to ensure an Indigenous perspective on the subject of the history and impact of residential schools. The chief of the Batchewana First Nation said any changes made to the curriculum should be rooted in action.

"We have to be able to take strides in regards to the status quo," said Chief Dean Sayers. "We have to take huge steps to move forward in what we’re actually teaching. And it can’t just be history. It has to be reflective on how we’re going to move forward, reflective on the promises that we made to each other."

Sayers said many people in his community are struggling in the wake of more unmarked graves being discovered at residential school sites.

"It’s ripped the scab off for a lot of the survivors," he said. "I’m hearing the elders are having a hard time. But they really appreciate the calls, they appreciate people asking how they’re doing. So, I encourage people to reach out to the people they know that are survivors.”

Sayers said a sacred fire is burning at the Batchewana First Nation Pow Wow grounds. He said the fire is there for anyone having a hard time with the recent discovery of unmarked graves.

Joe Maurice, superintendent of Indigenous education at the board, said education is key to understanding the truth and moving toward reconciliation.

"Residential schools is already part of the Grade 8 and Grade 10 history curriculum," Maurice said. "So we are reaffirming to work with our teachers to make sure they’re being supported in addressing these topics, addressing these topics in a good way."