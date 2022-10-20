Algoma public school board sees increase in multilingual learners

The Algoma District School Board is reporting a big increase in the number of multilingual students enrolling at its schools.

The board said that in August and September, schools welcomed 68 learners from 13 countries speaking 16 different languages.

The board’s English Language Learners coordinator said that's in addition to multilingual students who were already attending public school in Algoma District.

“We have, currently, over 250 multilingual learners in our schools across the Algoma District School Board, in all areas of our district including the city of Sault Ste. Marie,” said Megan Turner McMillan.

“They come from approximately 40 different countries and speak roughly 35 different languages.”

One of those students is Nehida Mustafa, a Grade 9 student at White Pines Collegiate. She was born in Syria, and following a stay in Iraq, Nehida and her family made their way to Canada in search of a better future.

While it was tough to learn English while keeping on top of her other subjects, she excelled in school, eventually becoming class valedictorian in Grade 8.

McMillan says all multilingual students are tested to determine their English language proficiency order to determine how to help them succeed in school.