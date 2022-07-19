Algoma Steel donates $1M to residential withdrawal management facility in the Sault

Algoma Steel has donated $1 million for the construction of Sault Area Hospital's residential withdrawal management facility.

The facility is being built at 145 Old Garden River Rd. It will provide 20 residential withdrawal management beds and safe beds in a completely renovated space.

Funds from the Sault steelmaker will be used to finish exterior areas, including outdoor courtyard spaces for clients, outdoor furniture and fixtures and completing an accessible, covered staff entrance.

"The courtyards in particular will provide a culturally inclusive space that is reflective of surrounding geographies and respectful of individual expression," Algoma Steel said in a news release Tuesday.

"(It's) a spot where families can visit with residents, a venue for group therapy and a possible therapeutic gardening program in the summer months."

“This new facility will make a difference in the lives of many residents in our community,” Michael Garcia, president and CEO of Algoma, is quoted as saying in the news release.

“Our shared goal is to build a stronger, healthier community in partnership with those that can help meet that goal.”

Hospital CEO Ila Watson thanked Algoma Steel for the donation

"This gift will ensure those receiving care at the new facility are able to do so in culturally inclusive and welcoming spaces specifically designed to support patient-centered care," Watson said in the release.