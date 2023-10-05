Algoma Steel fined for 2019 spill into St. Marys River
Algoma Steel pled guilty this week to a 2019 chemical spill into the St. Marys River.
The case was brought to a provincial offences court in the Sault on Wednesday, where the company was fined $150,000, plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge.
The spill was caused by a ruptured a steam pipe that caused a power outage on site. Generators allowed for the restoration of most activity, but were not able to power both of the tanks used to hold the raw liquor used in cooling coke oven batteries.
An overflow allowed the chemicals to get into the water filtration plant -- and then into the St. Marys River.
The spill included amounts of phenol, cyanide, and ammonia beyond the permissible level.
Algoma Steel has since enhanced its ability to store raw liquor. Company officials did not respond for comment from CTV News.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.