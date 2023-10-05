Algoma Steel fined for 2019 spill into St. Marys River

Algoma Steel pled guilty this week to a 2019 chemical spill into the St. Marys River.

The case was brought to a provincial offences court in the Sault on Wednesday, where the company was fined $150,000, plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge.

The spill was caused by a ruptured a steam pipe that caused a power outage on site. Generators allowed for the restoration of most activity, but were not able to power both of the tanks used to hold the raw liquor used in cooling coke oven batteries.

An overflow allowed the chemicals to get into the water filtration plant -- and then into the St. Marys River.

The spill included amounts of phenol, cyanide, and ammonia beyond the permissible level.

Algoma Steel has since enhanced its ability to store raw liquor. Company officials did not respond for comment from CTV News.