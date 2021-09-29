Algoma Steel invests in Sault College mechatronics program

Algoma Steel is providing a financial boost to the new Bachelor of Engineering Mechatronics program at Sault College. The steel manufacturer is contributing $100,000 to the program, which launched this semester.

Ron Common, president of Sault College, said the investment comes as extensive renovations are underway to accommodate the new program.

"We're doing about $5.3 million in renovations to prepare ourselves for this program," said Common. "Obviously we're going to be buying additional equipment for the labs, especially in the area of robotics."

The program covers a variety of fields, including mechanical, electrical and computer engineering, with a focus on robotics. The CEO of Algoma Steel said those engineering disciplines figure prominently in the steel manufacturer's future plans.

"As we look to continue to invest in Algoma Steel and invest in automation and a safer environment, combining those disciplines in this Mechatronics program makes all kinds of sense to have a graduate who is employable and with a lot of practical experience to come into the workforce and contribute," said Michael McQuade, who added that Algoma Steel offers a number of internship and training opportunities through its partnership with Sault College.

"We certainly are heavily involved in shaping the curriculum and certainly have summer students in particular that join us (and) a number of apprenticeship programs that we have," said McQuade. "We also have a very active graduate engineer training program."

McQuade said with automation becoming more prevalent in industrial settings, fields of study such as robotics and computer engineering are more in demand.