Algoma Steel strike averted after 15-day extension agreement with union

UPDATED:

Algoma Steel and United Steelworkers Local 2251 have agreed on a 15-day extension to their collective agreement.

“We are urging all of our members to report to work as scheduled as we have an extension to our Collective Agreement,” members of the USW Local 2251 negotiating committee said in a press release Saturday.

Volunteers on the union’s strike committee whom were to report to the union offices Sunday should not as the offices will be closed.

The negotiating committee indicated that a key issue with the cost of living adjustment was addressed allowing the union to continue to negotiate towards a fair agreement with Algoma Steel.

“This extension demonstrates the willingness of the parties to work towards an agreement that provides fair and equitable improvements to wages and benefits and supports our collective future under the electric arc transformation,” said Michael Garcia, Algoma Steel president and CEO, in a company press release late Saturday.

"We are fully prepared to negotiate productively with Algoma to achieve our goal of getting our fair share. All members are instructed to report to work as scheduled," echoed Mike Da Prat, USW Local 2251 president.

ORIGNAL STORY:

Algoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.

Negotiators for more than 2,000 members of USW Local 2251 stated in their press release they responded to the company’s final proposal with reasonable terms and expectations. However, the company turned down the counter proposal and insisted on presenting their proposal.

“The Company refused our offer and insisted that their option was the only one left,” the union said in a release Friday.

The union office, on Albert Street East in the Sault, with be open to members from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to answer questions and provide copies of the comprehensive settlement offer the union had proposed.

"We're simply running out of time. We are prepared to look at options right up to Sunday midnight. But, there has to be movement on the cost of living," Mike Da Prat, USW Local 2251 president, told CTV’s Cory Nordstrom.

Algoma Steel, in its own release, late Friday acknowledged that the union has refused to bring their final offer to their membership for a vote and that they will initiate asset preservation protocols on July 31.

If operations are idled it will take at least 10 days to ramp-up the furnace and return to production.

The company release outlines their offer; including a guaranteed minimum wage and cost-of-living increase of 12.6% over the 3 years as well as increases to afternoon, night and Sunday shift premiums.

The company offer also includes increases to major medical benefits, vision care and dental benefits along with an increase to the company contributions to the defined benefit contribution pensions by 45 cents per hour over the 3 years and an increase to the reduced earning caps for their short term and long term disability benefits according to the company.

The offer will also increase retiree health benefits, including increases in lifetime maximums for hearing aids and eye glasses.

“Algoma believes its offer to 2251 provides a compensation package that is superior to many of the Company’s peers in the industry, and includes numerous health and wellness benefit enhancements and protections offered by the Company in an effort to reach an agreement,” the company release states.

CTV News reached out to Algoma Steel for comment with no reply from the company at this time.

In a message to their members Friday, the union negotiating committee members recommended a smooth transition to idle operations and that members remove their personal belongings from the company premises.

USW Local 2251 has secured a strike headquarters at 162 Gore St. and is working on the picket schedule for the month of August with four picket locations.