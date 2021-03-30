Algoma teachers unions hope spring break plans stick

Conflicting messages from the Ontario government regarding spring break for schools has teachers across Algoma hoping the latest announcement from the province is the final word on the matter.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Tuesday that spring break will happen as scheduled during the week of April 12, one day after Premier Doug Ford said a further postponement was possible.

Darrell Czop, president of the Huron-Superior OECTA, said he hopes Lecce’s announcement sticks.

“The teachers, education workers and students have been doing everything they can to keep the schools open since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Czop. “This government has no regard for the well-being or mental health of teachers, students and education workers. So, this is a much-needed break.”

Nicole Mitchell, president of the Algoma Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, is also hoping there won't be more last-minute changes to spring break.

“The government’s failure to contain the spread of COVID-19 has led us here again,” said Mitchell. “Teachers, parents, especially students that are working so very hard desperately need this break. We are tired of these dramatic last-minute announcements.”

Terri Lyn Della Penta, president of the Algoma Secondary School Teachers Federation, said the April break is badly needed by teachers and students.

“They’re exhausted, as are the students. Just talking with colleagues, they’ve said how exhausted the students are, and that break is necessary,” she said.

Some parents were also concerned about another spring break postponement, but some were prepared to endure it in the interest of public health.

“I’m worried of course for the kids, because it’s such a disruption for their schedules, for their breaks and things like that,” said one parent. “However, at the end of the day, if it’s for our health, I have no objection.”

Meanwhile, Lecce said the province is looking at increased safety protocols when staff and students return to class after the break on April 19.