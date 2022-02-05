Algoma Toastmasters celebrating 64 years

The public speaking group known as 'Toastmasters' is now in its 64th year in Sault Ste. Marie.

It began by offering help to people with public speaking, but the club says the confidence gained through public speaking can help in other aspects of life, whether it be professional or personal connections.

Members of Algoma Toastmasters said they can help you get over the jitters to become an effective public speaker. President Maggie Gasparetto said that skill can help you land your dream job.

"We have projects that are dedicated to that kind of thing to developing job interview skills, as well as that ability to speak off the cuff," said Gasparetto. "That's what you need in a job interview situation."

And once you land the job, the club's vice-president of membership said skills learned in a Toastmasters meeting can be applied in the workplace and in social situations.

"Being able to speak in public, do they want to perfect that wedding toast that they've been working on for a while," said Matt Lance.

"Is it something that they want to help with their professional life, talking in small groups, large groups, what have you."

Steven McCoy, a local entrepreneur and public relations lead for Algoma Toastmasters, said the club helps him keep his skills sharp.

"Being able to just approach somebody and start a conversation -- that's huge when it comes to business," said McCoy.

"As an entrepreneur, you need to be able to cold-call people and just be able to put yourself out there on the spot sometimes and be able to sell yourself."

Another experienced public speaker in the group said Toastmasters helped her to find her voice.

"I was going into sales, which was outside the box for me," said Kelly Legault. "I had never done it before. Toastmasters is very good at teaching you how to speak off the cuff."

The Algoma Toastmasters club meets every Wednesday.