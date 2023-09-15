Algoma U signs partnership with Indigenous Clean Energy

Representatives from Algoma University and Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE) gathered in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday to sign a formal partnership.

It’s an agreement that Algoma’s president hopes will open a variety of opportunities for students in the renewable energy sector.

"I think that a number of our students will be very interested in working on some of the projects that Indigenous Clean Energy are currently focussed on,” said Asima Vezina.

“We see co-op placements, we see opportunities for internships. They will be providing some of the programming for our students through the Community, Economic and Social Development program."

Vezina said the partnership allows the university to be part of the push for communities and businesses toward clean energy.

"It fits in beautifully with our special mission,” she said.

“We know a number of our businesses and industries are looking at clean energy solutions, and to have a partner such as ICE alongside us as we work with communities on some of these challenges is going to be really important moving forward."

James Jenkins, executive director of ICE, said clean energy has become a major economic development opportunity for Indigenous communities across Canada, adding that it fits in with Indigenous environmental ideals.

"By being part of the solution in terms of the clean energy transition, it offers an opportunity to take advantage of an economic opportunity that also furthers some of our ideals and our visions as stewards of the land,” he said.

Jenkins is from Walpole Island First Nation, which happened to have the largest number of children sent to the former Shingwauk Residential School, which is now Algoma University.

Vezina calls it “striking” that an intergenerational survivor is returning to ensure Indigenous knowledge is respected.