Algoma University ahead of provincial average for enrolment

Algoma University has reached a milestone in student enrolment numbers. Officials say applications to Algoma are more than double the provincial average, which they say is due to the quality of education and rapid growth of the institution. While enrolment numbers for Fall 2022 have not yet been finalized, Algoma University's Director of Enrolment says preliminary figures already place the number at more than three-thousand full-time students. "Not necessarily higher than expected, but I'd say we got there faster than we thought we were going to get to," says Brent Krmpotich. "We had to plan to get to three thousand students by 2025-2026, and we hit that mark this year." Krmpotich says there are two areas of study that seems to be driving enrolment. "The two that come to mind right away are business and computer science, especially the marketing, Human Resources, computer game development, those are really popular programs today," he says. Craig Fowler, Vice President of External Relations, agrees, saying quality programming will entice students above all else. "It really does come down to the academic programming," he says. "Is it appealing, and appealing usually means is it practical, is it connected, is it something that students and industry are interested in. So, our School of Business and Economics was kind of our first out of the gate and we've seen massive growth in programming." Fowler says the high number of applications helps put Algoma University on the map for prospective students. "They're going to want to see a university that's on the upward trend," he says. "It allows us to do more investment in faculty, more investments in research infrastructure, more investments in learning infrastructure. So we think that's really appealing to students and faculty." The jump in enrolment comes as Algoma University looks to finalize its new strategic plan, which is set to be released next year. Also in the works is the development of the Ontario Mental Health and Addictions Research and Training Institute.