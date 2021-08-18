Algoma University joins U.N. Sustainability network

Algoma University is the 32nd post-secondary institute in Canada to join the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), a global network of post-secondaries that aim to tackle the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

"We aim to make these institutes into hubs for their respective communities," said Jon Beale, SDSN Canada Manager. "How can campus become kind of this convening place for lots of different groups, businesses, citizens, to come together to talk about the big sustainability issues."

Algoma University said the school will benefit greatly from exposure on a global stage.

"It's an opportunity to become a part of something bigger, to leverage that kind of partnership and collaboration," said Donna Rogers, Algoma University Vice-President. "It's so that our students can be involved and take lead."

Aseel Harshim is the Student Union's diversity coordinator at Algoma University and will be the school's SDSN Youth Coordinator.

She said her role will be to help empower students in taking action.

"The Students that are going to be the lead on it, they're going to be the ones going out into the community and educating people," said Harshim. "Whether that be trough speaking with people, graphic design, it's about utilizing their talents to better the community."

Harshim said working towards achieving the goals of the United Nations has always been one of her biggest dreams.

She said she spent five years in a Syrian Refugee camp growing up and recalls how the United Nations helped her and her family.

"I saw the United Nations logo on all the tents that we had and It was always a dream of mine to one day, help people, through the United Nations," she said.

The SDSN is made up of 1300 institutes globally, with more than 35 national and regional networks taking part.