Algoma University marks International Transgender Day of Visibility
Algoma University joined hundreds of communities worldwide to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday.
The university held its first flag-raising ceremony for the annual event, which aims to raise awareness surrounding transgender people and the discrimination they face worldwide.
"I think it's really symbolic and really acknowledging that trans people exist and that trans people are part of our community and that trans folks deserve equal rights to everybody else," said Krista McCracken, faculty member and a representative for the LGBTQ2S+ community at the school.
International student Dillon Jayesingha helped to raise the flag.
Jayesingha also identifies as transgender and said Sault Ste. Marie has been a welcoming community.
"I think it's definitely an upward slope, we're getting there little by little," said Jayesingha.
"Marking this event today means the world to me, knowing an institute like the university has our backs."
-
Ontario providing disaster relief for flooded Port Bruce residentsPort Bruce, Ont. residents affected by devastating flooding this winter can now apply for financial relief from the province.
-
Zelenskyy strips two Ukrainian generals of military rankUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.
-
Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work weekThere is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
-
Barrie school switches to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortagesA Barrie elementary school will be closed to in-person learning on Friday.
-
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengersAs of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
-
Elderly woman in Perth County charged after she allegedly tried to run over a person with her carPerth County OPP have charged a 77-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to hit another person with her car.
-
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in residential school systemPope Francis will apologize today for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, CTV News has learned.
-
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litreThe national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
-