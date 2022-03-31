Algoma University marks International Transgender Day of Visibility

Algoma University joined hundreds of communities worldwide to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday.

The university held its first flag-raising ceremony for the annual event, which aims to raise awareness surrounding transgender people and the discrimination they face worldwide.

"I think it's really symbolic and really acknowledging that trans people exist and that trans people are part of our community and that trans folks deserve equal rights to everybody else," said Krista McCracken, faculty member and a representative for the LGBTQ2S+ community at the school.

International student Dillon Jayesingha helped to raise the flag.

Jayesingha also identifies as transgender and said Sault Ste. Marie has been a welcoming community.

"I think it's definitely an upward slope, we're getting there little by little," said Jayesingha.

"Marking this event today means the world to me, knowing an institute like the university has our backs."