Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students

Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.

Michael Lajoie, 56, was charged Friday with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and five counts of assault, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

An investigation began Dec. 15 after police received several assault complaints about Lajoie.

"Through the investigation, officers developed grounds to believe the accused victimized five people by assaulting them and striking them for a sexual purpose. None of the victims suffered physical injuries that required medical treatment," police said.

The incidents involved five university students and allegedly took place between September 2021 and January 2023, police said.

Lajoie has been a part-time professor in the computer science program since 2008.

As a result of the allegations, the university has suspended him from all duties and banned him from visiting the campus and contact with students.

"The university is working directly with those impacted to ensure appropriate support is available and are making those support services available to any faculty, staff or students who require them," the school said in an email statement Friday.

"As this is an active investigation, those who feel they have relevant information to share, or those who believe they are a possible victim, are urged to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Addison at 705-949-6300 ext. 387."

Lajoie was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

FREE, CONFIDENTIAL SUPPORT FOR SURVIVORS

Sault Area Hospital offers services and support to survivors or domestic violence and sexual assault. Police involvement is the choice of the individual.

More services around the northeast can be found here.