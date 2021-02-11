It was something of a Christmas gift when Dr. Nicola Shaw, a professor at Algoma University, received word she would be receiving close to $30,000 for her work from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

“It was on Christmas Eve, it was good timing,” said Shaw. “I was really delighted to hear that I’d got the funding.”

Shaw said her work is aimed at providing employers with an easy way of identifying appropriate digital assistive technologies for the disabled, which she hopes will lead to greater equity in hiring.

“We’ve been working very hard at the university for the last couple of years to raise the profile of our researchers,” said Donna Rogers, vice-president Academic and Research at Algoma University. “And these are the most competitive grants there are -- what are called the tri-agency grants that are national in scope and they’re very competitive.”

Rogers said everyone will benefit from Shaw’s research.

“She’s going to come up with some really interesting insights into things that we can all do,” Rogers said. “This will benefit not just Algoma University and not just Dr. Shaw, but it will benefit society and our workplaces.”