Algoma University putting a freeze on hunger

Algoma University is teaming up with Bon Soo to address food insecurity.

The annual Hunger Freeze and Polar Bear Plunge are set for this weekend, and Algoma is collecting canned goods and cash donations for the Algoma University Students’ Union Pantry.

And the more donations collected, the bigger the team that will be taking the plunge.

“I think we did around $4,500 between cash and cans overall,” said Rachel Rankin, manager of student life at Algoma University.

“This year, we’re definitely hoping to exceed that. We have set a lofty goal of 10,000 cans.”

Rankin said that their lofty goal is needed to meet the demand typically seen at Algoma’s food bank. She says they receive roughly 300 visitors every week.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that the cost of living and things like that have increased significantly and students definitely feel the pinch there,” she said.

Rankin says if the 10,000-can goal is met, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Association will be jumping into the frigid water right alongside Algoma staff and students.

Donations can be dropped off at Algoma University, Northern Community Centre, John Rhodes Community Centre, YNCU Curling Centre, and YNCU branches on Trunk Road and Bay Street.

Swimmers will take the plunge at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre on Feb. 10.