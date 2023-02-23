Algoma University sees steady rise in enrolment

Algoma University is continuing to see rising enrollment numbers as the institution prepares for expansion.

In a presentation to Sault Ste. Marie’s city council this week, the university revealed more than $63 million in capital investments, which includes new programming.

Since 2018, Algoma University has seen a 57 per cent increase in enrollment, with most of the interest focused on computer science, psychology, social work, biology and business.

“Certainly, we’ve seen an increase in international enrollment, but also, we’ve pivoted quite well during COVID.”

“(We) were able to maintain enrollment growth during the pandemic period and we’ve seen that momentum continue now that we’re out of it,” said Vice President Brent Krmpotich.

Krmpotich told CTV News domestic enrollment is up as well.

Algoma University is launching new master’s programs in computer science and biology, as well as an undergrad program in project management in the fall.

During the presentation, the university also touted its $99 million economic impact on the Sault-area. It points to factors such as money spent by the institution, its students, alumni and visitors, as well as construction projects and corresponding jobs.