Algoma University students return from Guatemala

A group of Anishinaabe Studies students from Algoma University are back home from an 11-day trip to Guatemala.

The students immersed themselves in the traditions and ceremonies of the Mayan culture in an effort to better understand the practices of Indigenous populations outside of Canada.

"The purpose of the trip was to introduce students to a specific aspect of various Mayan cultures," said Andrew Judge, a professor at Algoma University whose spirit name is Mkomose.

"It was the ceremonial and artistic expressions of Mayan cultures."

The students spent nearly two weeks meeting with knowledge keepers, musicians and poets from several regions within the Guatemala Highlands.

"We did a lot of sharing about our own colonial history," said student Chelsea Brunelle.

"There's definitely similarities between the colonization of the south and the north."

The trip was arranged through the federal government's Global Skills Opportunity pilot program. It's designed to provide international learning opportunities for students who have traditionally faced barriers to participating in similar programs.