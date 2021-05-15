Algoma University to study Lake Superior in multi-university partnership

Algoma University will be one of several partnering universities that will be studying the Lake Superior watershed this summer.

Together with Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, the University of Minnesota Duluth, Michigan Technical University and community partners, it will launch a seven day climate action field school at points along the lake.

"Our goal is to connect, learn with, and inspire emerging leaders and their communities," said Lindsay Galway, an associate professor at Lakehead University.



"We know we have, nine years to make a difference when it comes to climate change and so we need our next generation, our next decision makers, our next workers and next set of employers that are making decisions."

The project has been made possible by a $135,000 grant from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

According to Galway, the ongoing pandemic has significantly impacted what it was shaping up to be.

"Initially, the funds were given to us to do an actual around the lake field school," she said. "Of course, that's not possible, we can't be going to the U.S. and we can't be travelling all together."

Each institute will instead be setting up their own hubs along the lake, with a focus on hands-on learning.

According to an associate professor at Algoma University, virtual elements will also be included for students to share their learned information with one another.

"We're not often linking up across the lake, so a major part of this, we're hoping to have the participants really communicating with people across the lake to really form a close relationship," said Nairne Cameron.



"We're excited to collaborate with our partners throughout the region and around the lake."

Applications for the program are currently open and is scheduled to run throughout the end of August.