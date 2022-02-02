AlgomaTrad launches online senior program

A traditional music group in Algoma is gaining traction among seniors in the region, with the launch of its new online program.

AlgomaTrad's Senior Artists Online Series is designed by seniors, for seniors, with the goal of helping those who are struggling with isolation through the pandemic.

"There's interaction, you know we're connecting with people, we call them, we talk them through it, we connect on zoom, we have a practice," said Julie Schryer, co-director of AlgomaTrad.

Musicians will play shows for attendees, while artists are also put on different workshops with them.

"Those we can only take 15 people in each," said Pat O'Gorman, co-director. "We're sending out kits and everything where people will attend almost a full-day workshop with the artists."

The pair are using provincial grant money to make the program happen over the next several weeks. Their target for participants was 100 in Algoma, but have already surpassed that and are garnering attention from other countries.

Registration is still open on AlgomaTrad's website.