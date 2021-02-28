There will be no on-campus events at Algonquin College until at least September, while the college is also preparing to focus on virtual learning through the fall term.

In a letter to students and faculty, President and CEO Claude Brule says the college has decided to extend the cancellation of all on-campus events until Aug. 31.

"Public health officials continue to underscore the high-risk associated with large gatherings, and we want to give everyone advanced notice so people can plan accordingly."

The cancellation of all on-campus events covers the Ottawa, Pembroke and Perth campuses.

Algonquin College has cancelled all on-campus events since last March, at the start of the pandemic.

On Feb. 17, Algonquin told students and faculty that the current model of limited on-campus and primarily remote course delivery will continue through the spring and fall terms.

"However, we remain prepared to expand on-campus offerings in fall 2021, pending any changes with the pandemic and public health guidelines, and factoring in students' ability to transition to in-person activities," said the message from Algonquin College's Chris Janzen.

A full update on the fall plans will be announced by early summer.

Both Carleton University and the University of Ottawa have said the spring terms will mainly be online this year due to COVID-19.